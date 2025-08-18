Fashion duo make the grade in style

By Dan McCann
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 11:08 BST
Level 3 Fashion students, Amber Fairclough and Hannah Platt both achieved the highest grade of three Distinction Stars.

The duo are headed to Manchester Metropolitan University to study BA (Hons) Fashion.

Hannah , a former St. Mary's Catholic High School pupil said: "I am just very happy that all my effort has paid off. I was hopeful of getting the top grades, so I am both proud and relieved.

"I’ve enjoyed college and coming onto this course was the right decision. I have definitely improved my skills in pattern cutting and CAD design."

