From humble beginnings to international shipping, Festive Lights, which distributes from Wigan's Martland Mill industrial Estate, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Local businessman and entrepreneur Mark Higginson, who invented the car security wheel, Disklok, took the chance on a container of fairy lights while on a business trip to Taiwan in 1999. After returning home to Charnock Richard and swiftly selling out, he enlisted the help of his wife and children, and Festive Lights was born.

Over the years, the lighting specialists grew, expanding not only their workforce and online presence, but their offerings too. After recognising a gap in the market, Mark and the wider team got to work designing and manufacturing their flagship range, a collection of fully connectable, award-winning lights, which ratified their reputation within the lighting industry.

A proud member of both the Chorley and Wigan communities, Festive Lights has played their part supporting local charities Derian House Children’s Hospice and Joining Jack, taking part in Tough Mudder, the Wigan 10k, and donating bundles of light to both charities. The company also adorned Wigan Hospital’s Tree of Hope during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wigan and Chorley staff celebrate Festive Light's 25th anniversary at The Hinds Head, Chorley.

To mark the milestone, staff flooded to local pub and restaurant, The Hinds Head in Charnock Richard to celebrate.

The outside garden area was fully decked out debuting the brands latest creation, Colour Connect®, the first app-controlled fully connectable smart lighting system, while staff enjoyed food, drink, retro fairground games and awards.

Still a proud family-run business, the entire Higginson family was in attendance on the day, including the latest member, 6-week-old baby Harry. Proud father and Company Director, Stephen Alty, presented the awards and gave staff a moving speech, highlighting their success and determination over the last quarter of a century.

Stephen Alty, Company Director, said: “Over the last 25 years, we’ve overcome many adversities and challenges, but have continued to grow and adapt through determination and hard work. We’ve become reliable, trusted specialists in our field, and that’s a testament to the hard work of our wider team. We wanted to take the time to highlight and celebrate them, as well as the business.”

“We’re a proud family-run, local business, and we keep those values and roots close to our heart. Local residents will likely have fond memories of heading to Disklok House at Christmas, getting excited for the celebrations and shopping for their yearly lights. We’re proud to have been a part of this community for the last 25 years, doing our bit to support the local economy.

"We plan on continuing this movement, focusing on sustainability and supporting the community around us for the next 25 years and beyond”.