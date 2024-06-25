Final countdown for Our Town Awards nominations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Borough’s community awards is back for its fourth year in 2024 but time is counting down to the nomination deadline.

Recognising eco-champions to kind-hearted neighbours and incredible young people, the Our Town Awards – organised by Wigan Council - are a celebration of Wigan Borough’s community spirit. Those shortlisted will be invited to a ceremony at the Edge in Wigan later this year.

Nominations are being accepted up until midnight on Sunday, June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Glaspell, assistant director for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We’ve had so many amazing, high quality nominations so far but we are issuing this final call out for people who’d like to nominate someone doing brilliant things in Wigan Borough.

The Our Town Awards 2023

“There’s always a real buzz in the air at the Our Town Awards ceremony and I’d encourage you to nominate anyone who has had a big impact on your life so that they’re in with a chance of being recognised for their hard work.”

Last year, individuals, groups and schools were recognised across 11 categories.

Tracey and Neil Barker scooped the Neighbour of the Year award for their ongoing support of neighbour, Kiera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time Kiera, who is a care leaver, said: “Tracey and Neil have completely changed my life. I couldn’t wish for better neighbours.

“They helped me to transform my house and brought hot meals round one night a week, as well as growing my confidence in parenting.

“I’m so glad that they got the recognition they deserve for the utterly amazing, selfless people that they are.”

Categories this year include: unpaid carers award, environment champion, young person of the year and the Leader’s Award – Celebrating 50 years of Wigan Borough.