Finance firm with offices in Wigan champions thriving company culture with a series of networking events
Employees from the Glasgow, Nottingham, and Leigh (Manchester) offices will unite at the iconic theme park for a day of networking, team building, and fun.
This event builds on the company's tradition of organising engaging and memorable networking gatherings. Previous highlights include a networking session at Stoke Football Ground, complete with presentations, great food, and drinks, as well as a funfair day the year before, and a wellbeing day.
Jonathan Such, Head of Sales at First Response Finance shared their enthusiasm about the upcoming event: “This conference is much more than a meeting—it's an opportunity for our teams to come together, share ideas, and build stronger connections. We want them to break free from the usual environment and engage with their colleagues in an informal setting.
“Every member of our team plays a vital role in our success, and events like these help us celebrate that.”
Beyond thrilling excursions, First Response Finance has made employee satisfaction and positive company culture a priority. This focus has led to remarkable achievements, including winning the Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) award for the twelfth time—an accolade that highlights the company’s dedication to excellence.
While digital tools such as Microsoft Teams have been instrumental in maintaining collaboration between the three offices, Such emphasises the value of face-to-face interactions:
“In-person gatherings such as this are essential for building stronger relationships and teamwork – key drivers for our business. These moments of connection, laughter, and shared experiences strengthen the bonds between our teams in ways that virtual meetings simply can't match."
First Response Finance's strategy for success is deeply rooted in its core values. When asked about the secret to the company's continued achievements, Such highlighted their commitment to their principles:
"We champion a culture of openness and honesty. We believe in hiring people who are eager to learn and grow, who seek feedback, and who strive to be the best versions of themselves every day.
“We are customer-driven, delivering the kind of service that we would expect ourselves. And as team players, we understand that the best results come from working together, embracing each other’s strengths and differences.”
