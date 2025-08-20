First group outing for Standish care home

Residents from Standish’s newly opened care home, Langtree, enjoyed their first group trip, giving them an opportunity to connect with each other and with the local community.

Langtree Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run, B Corp-certified care provider with five homes in the North West.

Originally, the home had planned a trip to the beach, but a sudden change in the weather meant the home had to think on its toes. The minibus was diverted, and the home visited Golden Days Garden Centre, based in Standish.

Langtree Care Home enjoy a trip to Golden Days Garden Centre.

Residents at the home have varying levels of dementia and nursing needs, making excursions and community interaction a vital part of everyday life.

Social isolation within care homes is a widespread issue that has serious consequences for residents. Mobility issues, cognitive decline, sensory impairments and distance from loved ones all play a part and can lead to feelings of loneliness and anxiety, which contribute to a faster decline in health.

Langtree Care Home and the Millennium Care Group prioritise non-pharmacological approaches to care, which involve person-centred care, personalised activities, nature and the care of staff in unique roles which promote meaningful engagement that is enjoyable but serves a purpose.

Andrew Thompson, Deputy Manager at Langtree Care Home, said:

"We've had several small outings since we opened the home, but we've mainly focused on one-to-one trips. Today we used our mini bus and had a fabulous day, taking in all the senses at the centre and enjoying some light refreshments. We've postponed our beach trip for brighter days, but it's been great to get our residents out together for something a little bit different.

“It’s amazing the impact that these simple trips can have on our residents’ and staff team’s overall happiness.”

The recently completed Langtree Care Home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

