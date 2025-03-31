Football club leaders share sports law intel with Edge Hill students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders of Wigan Athletic FC inspired Edge Hill University students with insights on law in sport.

Managing Director Sarah Guilfoyle and Non-Executive Chair Brenda Spencer met with students to discuss topical issues such as the regulation of football agents and transfer systems, as well as providing a snapshot of the club's daily activities and operations and their experience working in professional football.

Sarah is one of the youngest managing directors in the English Football League and began her role at the League One team in January 2025.

She shared her unorthodox journey into the sport with the students, explaining that while studying for her GCSEs, she completed a two-week work experience at Accrington Stanley Football Club and eventually secured a full-time role at the East Lancashire side.

(L-R) Richard Parrish, Sarah Guilfoyle, Brenda Spencer, Adam Pendlebury.

Speaking after her visit to Edge Hill’s Ormskirk Campus, Sarah said: “Brenda and I were delighted to be invited to the University to speak with Sports Law students. As a Sports Law graduate, it was fantastic to debate current topics such as agent regulations, the independent football regulator and financial regulations in football.

“It’s really important that students can hear real life examples of the application of law in sport and also to hear from guests on career paths, such as football administration or management, which include large elements of legal work but are not necessarily considered a traditional career path.”

Sarah was joined by Brenda Spencer who is often called 'Wigan's Superwoman’. She started as the club's accountant and her career has seen her become the Chief Executive and, after retirement, she has recently returned as Non-Executive Chair.

Over more than 25 years, she has seen the team go from the bottom of the English football pyramid to winning the FA Cup and playing for a number of years in the most-watched league in the World, the Premier League.

Law Students Listening to leaders from Wigan Athletic FC.

Richard Parrish, Associate Head of the School of Law and Criminal Justice, organised the session with help from Senior Lecturer Adam Pendlebury.

He said: “Within the School of Law and Criminal Justice we ensure that we combine our academic offering with industry insights. For example, on our International Sports Law module, we explore the international regulation of football agents, including explaining the content of a European Commission-funded report Edge Hill wrote on the topic.

“We then invite industry insiders to speak to our students about how the regulations work in practice. We heard the views of those on both sides of the negotiating table. First the legal counsel of the European Football Agents Association spoke about how agents represent players, and then Sarah and Brenda spoke about the club experience of dealing with agents.

“We think combining research-led teaching with industry insights provides our students with an exceptional experience.”

Wigan FC - Sarah & Brenda

Millie Prescott, a third year Law student who attended the session commented: “Law degrees can be quite theoretically focused; therefore, it is essential for students to hear from industry professionals bringing such theory to life.

“Sarah Guilfoyle and Brenda Spencer did just that by providing an insightful and inspirational talk regarding the current challenges within the sporting industry such as the regulation of football agents.

“Discussions with industry professionals emphasise to students that hard work will be rewarded, as demonstrated by the achievements of Sarah and Brenda.”

Edge Hill’s School of Law and Criminal Justice offers world-class facilities and specialist learning resources for students in law, policing and criminal justice.