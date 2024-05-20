Former Wigan school students host 50 year reunion with classmates
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Classmates who all reach state pension age this year held their 50 years reunion on Friday at Whelley Ex Servicemen’s club
The event was well attended and the classmates enjoyed reminiscing about their old school days.
The event was organised by Anthony Jones Anthony Robinson and Christine Young. Everyone enjoyed themselves and they have since decided to make this an annual event