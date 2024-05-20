Former Wigan school students host 50 year reunion with classmates

By Sandra LathamContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 14:07 BST
Classmates who all reach state pension age this year held their 50 years reunion on Friday at Whelley Ex Servicemen’s club

The event was well attended and the classmates enjoyed reminiscing about their old school days.

The event was organised by Anthony Jones Anthony Robinson and Christine Young. Everyone enjoyed themselves and they have since decided to make this an annual event

