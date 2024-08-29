Free creative fully accredited evening courses for adults 19+ at TMP College
TMP College will be offering free adult evening courses in Creative Digital Media and Music Performance and Production starting this September/October.
Are you aged 19+ and looking for a way into the Creative Industries?
TMP College will be running our highly popular evening creative courses in both Creative Digital Media and Music Performance and Production.
These are fully funded and accredited courses for those in the Greater Mancheser area.
Both courses will run every Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm - 9pm at our Wigan Campus on Caroline Street, WN3 4EL.
If you are interested in applying, or for more information, please contact us via email [email protected] or give us a call on 01942 212607
