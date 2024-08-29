Free creative fully accredited evening courses for adults 19+ at TMP College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TMP College will be offering free adult evening courses in Creative Digital Media and Music Performance and Production starting this September/October.

Are you aged 19+ and looking for a way into the Creative Industries?

TMP College will be running our highly popular evening creative courses in both Creative Digital Media and Music Performance and Production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are fully funded and accredited courses for those in the Greater Mancheser area.

TMP College Creative Media

Both courses will run every Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm - 9pm at our Wigan Campus on Caroline Street, WN3 4EL.

If you are interested in applying, or for more information, please contact us via email [email protected] or give us a call on 01942 212607