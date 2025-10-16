Fubhub celebrates nine years and raises £620 for local breast cancer charity
Funds raised at the event will go to the SI Swallows project, The Breast Cancer Journey, which supports the In Pink campaign at the Thomas Linacre Centre in Wigan. The project helps women on their breast cancer journey by providing much-needed comfort and support throughout their treatment and recovery.
Fubhub founder Sue France said: “It’s amazing to see what can happen when women come together with a shared purpose. Fubhub has always been about connection, kindness, and community and to celebrate nine wonderful years by raising funds for such an important cause makes it even more meaningful.”
The milestone event also featured networking, cake, and camaraderie, all beautifully captured by local photographer Michelle Charnock, whose images perfectly reflected the warmth and spirit of the day.
Fubhub continues to grow as a supportive community for women in business, providing a welcoming space to share experiences, build relationships, and celebrate success together.