Fubhub celebrates nine years and raises £620 for local breast cancer charity

Members of SI Swallows and Sue France, founder and host of Fubhub

Fubhub Wigan, the popular ladies’ networking group, proudly celebrated its 9th anniversary this month with a special event dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The celebration brought together women from across the Wigan business community to connect, collaborate and give back — raising an impressive £620 in support of a vital local cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funds raised at the event will go to the SI Swallows project, The Breast Cancer Journey, which supports the In Pink campaign at the Thomas Linacre Centre in Wigan. The project helps women on their breast cancer journey by providing much-needed comfort and support throughout their treatment and recovery.

Fubhub founder Sue France said: “It’s amazing to see what can happen when women come together with a shared purpose. Fubhub has always been about connection, kindness, and community and to celebrate nine wonderful years by raising funds for such an important cause makes it even more meaningful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The milestone event also featured networking, cake, and camaraderie, all beautifully captured by local photographer Michelle Charnock, whose images perfectly reflected the warmth and spirit of the day.

Fubhub continues to grow as a supportive community for women in business, providing a welcoming space to share experiences, build relationships, and celebrate success together.