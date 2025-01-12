Full steam ahead for Wigan author's new children's book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Tyldesley lad who claimed to have driven the world-famous steam locomotive, Rocket, takes centre stage in a new children’s book by popular Wigan author, Susan Brownrigg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrong Tracks was inspired by real-life Edward Entwistle, who in his old age became a media sensation on both side of the pond – when he told his story to reporters in Ohio where he was then living.

Susan Brownrigg explains: “I had decided to write a book about the Rainhill Trials when I came across an old newspaper report about Edward. I was fascinated by his claims that he drove Rocket, the steam locomotive designed by Robert Stephenson, at the opening of the Liverpool & Manchester Railway in 1830. The more I tried to find out about Edward – the less I could verify his claims – though it seems he may well have driven Rocket, aged 15, perhaps as a consequence of the fatal accident that occurred at Parkside on that day – when MP William Huskisson’s leg was run over by Rocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I found various articles and accounts – some saying that Edward had worked as an apprentice for the Stephensons, in Newcastle, some that said he was employed by the Duke of Bridgewater. I was fascinated – and soon realised the ambiguity to Edward’s tale would make him a brilliant, slightly unreliable narrator.

Wrong Tracks by Susan Brownrigg

I decided to introduce Edward to George Stephenson earlier in the timeline so he could play an important part in the build up to the Rainhill Trials.”

Susan grew up in Abram and Platt Bridge. Wrong Tracks is her fifth historical novel for children. She said: “I love writing books that focus on northern people, places and events. The Rainhill Trials and the opening of the Liverpool & Manchester Railway were a great opportunity to show children how important the north was in the development of modern railways.

“At its heart though, Wrong Tracks is a fun, page-turner which sees Edward and his new friend Prudence trying to solve a mystery. They soon discover that not everyone is a fan of the Stephensons and that someone might be trying to sabotage Rocket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rainhill Trials was a competition to find the best new steam locomotive. It took place in October 1829 on a stretch of track at Rainhill, St Helens. Five engineers took part, each hoping their design would win the £500 prize and a contract for their locomotive to run on the new Liverpool & Manchester Railway – which would be the first passenger railway between two metropolises.

Susan with signed copies of her new book, Wrong Tracks, at Ebb & Flo Bookshop in Chorley

Susan continued: “While many were excited by the new technology, with thousands attending the trials, others were worried that the new railway would frighten cows and horses in fields nearby and that the new steam engines might blow up! It is incredible to think how everyday trains are now, but then the speed they ran at was unfathomable!”

Susan was especially grateful to the Entwistle Family History Society who helped her with her research.

She added: “I learned that Edward Entwistle worked as an engineer on Rocket for twenty-three months, but he became so nervous that he asked George Stephenson to be relieved. He is quoted as saying, ‘The road was so solid, and the vibration of the engine so great that it overtaxed my nerves.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After two years. He asked to be transferred to working on a coasting steamer owned by the Duke of Bridgewater. Then, when twenty-two, he migrated to America.

Susan with Rocket at York Railway Museum

Much later, in 1876, Edward saw a replica of Rocket at the Philadelphia World’s Fair. Recalling his connection to the locomotive to interested listeners, news of his links to the steam locomotive spread across America and back to Lancashire.

“I hope Lancashire children will enjoy Edward’s incredible story, especially as this year is the 200th celebration of modern railways – marking the anniversary of the Stockton & Darlington Railway – another Stephenson creation.”

To find out more about Susan visit susanbrownrigg.com

Wrong Tracks: Who is sabotaging the Rainhill Trials? It is 1829. Everyone is talking about the exciting new rail ways and young Edward Entwistle cannot believe his good fortune: a chance encounter sees him offered a job at the Stephensons’ Steam Locomotive Manufactory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Brownrigg pictured in Rainhill with her new children's book Wrong Tracks

The Stephensons are preparing for an important competition – The Rainhill Trials. A race of innovation and daring which will award the winner a contract to run the new Liverpool & Manchester Rail Way. Edward must protect the father and son inventors’ latest creation – their precious Premium Engine – but strange and dangerous accidents keep stalling construction.

Edward and his new loco-mad friend Prudence soon realise someone is trying to scupper the Stephensons’ chances. It is up to the friends to spot sabotage and chase down spies in a thrilling race against the clock.

Wrong Tracks is for mystery and steam train fans aged 9+. It is published by UCLan Publishing. £7.99. Available from all good bookshops and online retailers.

Cover design by Jenny Czerwonka.

Signed copies available from Ebb & Flo Bookshop, Chorley.

Edward Entwistle was born in Tillsleys Banks, (Tyldesley) Wigan in 1815. He died in Des Moines, Iowa in 1909.