‘Game-changing’ online financial support finder launched for Wigan

Resolve Poverty is today launching an online version of its Money Advice Referral Tool (MART), a support finder available for people living in Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan. This digital resource is designed for any agency that works with people on low incomes, including GP surgeries, schools, hospitals and local community groups, as well as people seeking financial support for themselves.

The MARTs were previously only available as downloadable PDFs for frontline organisations who often engage with people experiencing poverty. Since their launch in 2022, over 800 staff working at these organisations have used the tool to guide conversations with their patients, service users or clients about their money difficulties, and refer them to the most appropriate support services.

A member of staff who regularly uses the MART said: “[The MART] is a game changer for us and has been a really helpful tool for [our organisation] to provide support.”

The new online version of the tool has been designed to be user-friendly for both frontline staff and people in financial hardship who are seeking support for themselves. Users are prompted to answer just three questions before being shown tailored information on appropriate support, which they can download or email to themselves or someone else.

Alongside the online version, the PDF versions of the tool have also been relaunched and now include the most up-to-date support information in a simplified design. These can be downloaded for free on the Resolve Poverty website.

Graham Whitham, Chief Executive of Resolve Poverty said:

“We’re really pleased to launch a digital version of our Money Advice Referral Tool. Many people are struggling financially at the moment, but the local support system can be really complex to navigate. We've designed the new online tool to make it as easy as possible for people to be referred directly into support services that best meets their needs.

“We really encourage organisations like healthcare settings, schools and foodbanks to make use of the tool, to guide their conversations and help people find the right support. The support included in the tool focuses around addressing the root cause of people’s financial difficulties, with things like benefit checks and debt advice. By having all the information in one place, the tool really simplifies the process of trying to find and access support – meaning people can get help the right help at the right time.

“If you’re interested in developing a MART for your local area, please get in touch with us.”