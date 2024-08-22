GCSE results day 2024 at St. Peter's Catholic High School
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The St. Peter's class of 2024 awaited their results with the mix of excitement, anticipation and nerves that always accompanies this big day in the life of our young people.
There were plenty of smiles and joyful tears to go around as the results compared well with the usual very high standards achieved at the school.
Most importantly our students are now able to take these qualifications into their next steps at College or Apprenticeships.
Headteacher Andy McGlown said "I would like to congratulate our students for their superb results and thank all the staff for everything they have done to help them achieve them.
" I also want to thank their families for the support they have given to the school and to the young people which is essential in helping them to do so well.
"Congratulations and very best wishes for your next steps!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.