GCSE Success at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School

St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School is celebrating the outstanding achievements of its Year 11 pupils who have received their GCSE results yesterday. The entire school community is delighted with the excellent outcomes, which are a testament to the pupils' dedication, determination, and commitment to their studies.

Throughout their time at the school, this year group has truly embodied the Catholic ethos, showing resilience, compassion, and mutual support as they faced the challenges of their final exams. Their success is not just measured in grades but also in the way they have supported each other and grown as young people of faith and character.

Headteacher, Mr Dumican, praised the pupils' hard work and conduct. “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 pupils. Their hard work and determination have paid off, and they have set a wonderful example to younger students by living out the values of our school every day," he said. "We thank the staff and families who have walked alongside them and wish all of our pupils every success as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.”

The school also extended heartfelt thanks to the staff, whose tireless efforts and encouragement have guided the pupils on their journey, and to parents and families for the vital role they have played in offering support and encouragement along the way.

As these young people take their next steps into further education, training, or employment, the school community sends them with prayers and best wishes for the future, confident that they will continue to flourish and make a positive difference in the world.