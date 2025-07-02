Generous donation helps create outdoor space for WWL staff

A generous donation has helped to create an area for staff to enjoy at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outdoor area at Wrightington Hospital was funded by a donation from a former patient to the Health Care Heroes Fund of WWL’s Three Wishes Charity, in thanks of the outstanding care he had received. His donation was then matched by construction company MTX, who recently completed a new theatre development at the site.

At WWL, the engagement of staff is really important and it was essential that the donation was spent on something they would truly value. Colleagues had been asked what they would like the funding to be spent on, and an outdoor area for staff was the most popular suggestion. The new space includes picnic tables and benches surrounded by plants, with views of the countryside around the hospital for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Coupe, Orthopaedic Consultant and Divisional Medical Director for Specialist Services, said: “I think it’s great to have somewhere for staff to take some time out, as our jobs are quite pressured. Having an area with a little peace and quiet, some sunshine and somewhere to sit and eat your lunch is going to be really beneficial to staff wellbeing and this area of relaxation will help us to re-energise.”

The new staff area at Wrightington Hospital. Picture: WWL NHS FT

Hazel Hendriksen, Director of Operations for Specialist Services, worked on the bid for funding and added: “I wanted us to create an area that staff could use on their breaks and be able to enjoy the beautiful views we are so lucky to have at Wrightington. It is important for staff to be able to take time to recharge so that they are able to provide the best care they can for their patients. This new area will be well received by staff from across the site and I would like to thank the generous donors who helped to make this happen.”

Tamara Karim, Social Value Manager for MTX, said: “We’re really proud to have created a peaceful outdoor space where staff can take a moment to relax and recharge. The garden was designed with wellbeing in mind – a low-maintenance, modern space that brings a bit of calm and colour to the hospital environment. It’s our way of saying thank you to the incredible people who work here every day.”

There are many ways you can make a donation to support the Trust's Three Wishes Charity. Further information on how to do this is available via the WWL website: nhs.uk/making-a-donation