Global business partners with Wigan charity to support young people with 700 school uniforms

The Manchester based head office of specialist global travel management company ATPI is emphasising its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) credentials by donating hundreds of school uniforms to a local youth charity.

Partnering with Wigan based community support charity Rebuild With Hope, ATPI has secured 700 brand-new school uniforms – including shirts, jumpers, skirts, trousers, and dresses for various age groups.

Donated for HideOut Youth Zone's Cool Not Cold Back to School 2024 Initiative, the uniforms will be distributed to families across Manchester to ensure that children and young people have all the supplies they need to prepare for school and the winter season.

As a founding patron of HideOut Youth Zone, ATPI has previously shown support to the charity, including organising a Winter Woolies collection in 2023 to provide essential winter gear, a 2024 Easter Egg collection that featured over 200 easter eggs, and a cash donation from the ATPI Inspires fund. Additionally, ATPI's Manchester team regularly volunteers to visit HideOut Youth Zone to spend time with and support children and young people in attendance.

ATPI’s support, with the additional help of Rebuild With Hope, allows HideOut Youth Zone to provide much-needed relief to parents and families, with many experiencing tough decisions over food, heating, winter items, and school supplies.

ATPI's Senior Global Marketing Manager, Energy, Charlotte Harris, is the ATPI charity champion for HideOut Youth Zone. She encourages other organisations to show support: “The cost-of-living crisis has significantly increased financial difficulties for families nationwide. In Manchester, we have seen this first-hand in our local communities. HideOut Youth Zone's support alleviates huge pressures families face - especially at this time of year with the new school year looming and winter not far behind. ATPI is proud to be a dedicated patron of HideOut Youth Zone and will continue to lead by example in the support we deliver."

Corporate Fundraising Manager at HideOut Youth Zone, Hannah Baines, praised the support: “For many families, providing the essentials for going back to school can be a significant challenge. ATPI and Rebuild With Hope understand this struggle and are stepping up to make a real difference. Their support goes beyond just donations—they’re raising awareness. We want our young people to focus on their education and not be distracted by a lack of supplies. With ATPI and Rebuild With Hope's support, we’re ensuring that every member at Hideout youth zone has the necessities to give them a positive start to the year. Our kids are full of grit and dreams, but not always given equal opportunities. Together, we’re building a better future where every young person can reach their full potential”.

Claire Taylor, Partnerships and Community Development Lead at Rebuild With Hope highlighted the importance of the partnership with ATPI, adding: "Our mission has always been to ensure families have access to essentials. By supporting this initiative, we have witnessed the profound impact that providing affordable school uniforms can have on families in our community. Seeing the relief on parents' faces when they know their children's uniforms are taken care of is incredibly rewarding, and we are proud to play a part in helping young people across Manchester."

The Cool Not Cold Back to School 2024 Initiative is running until the 16th of August. Drop-off is at Hideout Youth Zone, 1 Queens Avenue, Manchester, M12 5PX.