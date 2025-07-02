Global sporting hopes for University duo

Two University of Central Lancashire students have been selected to represent Team GB at an international sports’ competition.

Archer Hallie Boulton and discus thrower Nicholas Wedderman are heading to Germany later this month to compete in the FISU Summer World University Games.

The duo was chosen to be part of the national squad after impressive performances during the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) season.

Twenty-year-old Hallie, who has just completed the second year of her law degree, is no stranger to international competition. The former Hawkley Hall High School and Winstanley College pupil won a World Youth Championships bronze medal in 2023, and brought home four medals, including one gold, from last year’s European Youth Championships.

Hallie, who practises at Eccles Archery Club a couple times a week, said: “I felt really excitedwhen I found out I’d been selected. This is one of the biggest competitions that I’ve been selected to shoot at. I will have the opportunity to compete in a team of three with my other teammates, as well as individually. I will also have the potential opportunity to compete in a mixed team depending on how qualification goes as it is the highest-ranking male and female that makes the mixed team.”

The Wiganer got into the sport after taking part in a hands-on session in a nearby park. She commented: “After the have-a-go event run by a local archery club, I spent a year afterwards convincing my mum to let me do a beginner’s course to get into archery when I was 11. Thankfully she did and now I’m looking forward to the atmosphere of another global competition. It isn’t like other international competitions so I’m looking forward to the experience.”

Nicholas goes into the global competition on the back of winning a silver medal at the recent BUCS Outdoor Championships. The 24-year-old threw 50.89m to claim the silverware and, along with throwing over 55m during the season, it led to a place in the British team.

The MSc Nutrition and Exercise Sciences student, who trains three days a week with his coach in Liverpool and Manchester and hits the gym on the other days of the week, said: “It was cool to experience competing at BUCS. I didn’t get the opportunity to go during my undergraduate years so it’s nice for it to come full circle. Not many student-athletes that I know were near my 56m last year, so it was just about showing consistency this year and getting a medal at BUCS.”

Nicholas, from Croydon, is a late bloomer in the sport and only got into throwing the discus during in 2021 when facilities started reopening after Covid-19.

“Before throwing, I played rugby and ran the 100m, but I was burnt out from sport entirely for a few years,” he commented. “When things started to open back up, I just wanted an excuse to leave my house and wanted to try it out. I made quick progress with throwing and ended up taking it more seriously.”

It has been a successful few months for Nicholas after he was selected to represent England in May. He added: “I feel validated as a ‘legit athlete’ with this selection and I’m looking forward to wearing the Great Britain vest for the first time. It’s nice to have something tangible to show in these four years and the Great Britain selection is great to show everyone I’m actually at a high level - this isn’t just a hobby.

“The Commonwealth Games and European Championships are taking place next year, and that’s something that I’m aiming for next but I can’t wait to get out and compete in Germany first.”

The FISU Summer World University Games, which runs from 16 to 27 July in Rhine-Ruhr, attracts more than 10,000 student athletes from 150 countries. It is also broadcast to more than 100 countries.