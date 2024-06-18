Golden Eagle numbers on the up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New record number of Golden Eagles revealed in southern Scotland

Through oversea trips into South Africa, Botswana and Estonia in the last couple of years we haven’t headed to the far north for two years which is far to long! Hopefully next spring we’ll catch up again with the sights and sounds of the wild highlands and Islands – especially the Eagles and Ravens which are always a joy to see and with the Ravens hear!

Talking Eagles, and the Golden Eagle to be precise I read the latest information of the Golden Eagles steady move southwards.

Golden Eagle

by South of Scotland Golden Eagles Project.

As the latest programme for the Moffat Eagle Festival 2024 (6 to 8 September 2024) is unveiled, the pioneering South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project has revealed a new record number of Golden Eagles are now soaring in southern Scottish skies.

Following a series of groundbreaking translocations of ‘free-flying young Golden Eagles’ (aged between 6 months and 3 years) over the winter months, there are now around 47 Golden Eagles soaring in southern Scottish skies - the highest number recorded here in the last three centuries.

Under a research licence from NatureScot, the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project team successfully caught, transported and released eight free flying (sub adult) Golden Eagles from the Outer Hebrides between 2023 and 2024, bringing the total number of sub adult birds released to 15. The birds were released almost immediately on arrival in a secret location in the southern uplands of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team previously also collected 28 eagle chicks from the Highlands and islands and released them in southern Scotland from 2018 to 2023. Some of these birds have settled on territory together and begun building eyries (large nests).

In 2022, the project became the first in the world to successfully translocate seven free-flying young Golden Eagles (aged between 6 months and 3 years) to boost the low population of this iconic bird. Speaking about this success, Dr Cat Barlow, Project Manager for the Project said: “This novel-approach has provided a significant boost in our efforts to ensure Golden Eagles truly flourish in southern skies and is proving to be a groundbreaking technique for global raptor conservation management.

“This achievement was only possible thanks to the support of National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, our project staff and partners, NatureScot licensing team, raptor specialists, Advisory Panel members, estates, gamekeepers, CalMac Ferries, and of course the community in the south of Scotland. We’re incredibly grateful to them all.