Gorgeous Wigan bride's weight loss success
Please meet our fabulous Carmen. Carmen is a member of Carol Littler’s Saturday Slimming World group at Clifton Street Community Centre, Worsley Mesnes, Wigan. Carmen walked down the aisle on Saturday, almost two stones lighter than when she joined six months ago.
In the words of Carmen: "I've lost just under two stone in around six months to get myself feeling good for my wedding and also looking forward to my IVF journey in the new year!
"My Saturday morning early class have helped me immensely a group of wonderful people who make me laugh constantly!"
