Gorgeous Wigan bride's weight loss success

By Carol Littler
Contributor
Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 14:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Please meet our fabulous Carmen. Carmen is a member of Carol Littler’s Saturday Slimming World group at Clifton Street Community Centre, Worsley Mesnes, Wigan. Carmen walked down the aisle on Saturday, almost two stones lighter than when she joined six months ago.

In the words of Carmen: "I've lost just under two stone in around six months to get myself feeling good for my wedding and also looking forward to my IVF journey in the new year!

"My Saturday morning early class have helped me immensely a group of wonderful people who make me laugh constantly!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For details of your nearest Slimming World group, follow this link and pop in your postcode -

Wigan woman’s wedding weight loss!Wigan woman’s wedding weight loss!
Wigan woman’s wedding weight loss!

https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=UK_Brand_Slimming_World&utm_term=slimming+world&utm_content=UK_Brand_Slimming_World&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiApsm7BhBZEiwAvIu2X-3ltjB6uKDqDrNY77P0aAGWFjI6h4AN1Q2V_S8bSvojiWe64W2NIhoCACwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Related topics:WiganIVF
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice