Graham Workman column: misty morning sunrise

Well it's that time again!!

My favourite season and the morning mists have arrived and the mellow fruitfulness is well underway here in north west England.

We had a wander in the woods the other morning and it’s amazing how quickly autumn has crept in. The paths have begun to be carpeted in fallen leaves and the trees are starting to take on their true colours. Autumn is a time of natural plenty, a time when fruits and crops are harvested, a time of maturity and a time to reflect. I don’t think anyone could sum this time of year better than John Keats when he wrote,

Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness!Close bosom-friend of the maturing sun;

Well a pretty mediocre summer has passed us by and now by the look of the trees autumn is slowly on its way. Well according to today’s date – the 1st September it is now officially Autumn!!! There was an incredible soft mist in the woodland just before dawn this morning. It was really weird, the sunrise was very colourful but you couldn’t see a thing and the quiet, nothing was stirring. The critters must have decided that it was worth an extra lie in too.

What is the difference between mist and fog? Well there are a few scientific answers but it seems its all down to size….

The only difference between mist and fog is visibility. This phenomenon is called fog if the visibility is one kilometre or less (in the UK for driving purposes the definition of fog is visibility less than 200 metres, for pilots the distance is 1 kilometre). Otherwise it is known as mist. Seen from a distance, mist is bluish, while haze is more brownish.

When warm air passes gently over colder sea or land surface the air in contact with the colder surface also cools. If the air is cooled below its dew point, the air releases moisture and the water droplets settle on the land surface this is DEW. Some of the water droplets settle on the dust particles, pollutants, and salt present in the air. These water droplets remain suspended in the air, as they are very small and light. These suspended water droplets form MIST.MIST: size of water droplets is less than 1 micron, and the visibility is about 1 Km. When the size of water droplets increases to between 1 to 10 microns the mist becomes dense and is called FOG. Mist is always there before and after FOG.

One bonus of this time of year is ‘nature’s harvest! We’ve all been out collecting big, fat, juicy, sweet blackberries from up the lane and then mixing them with ice cream as an after dinner treat. I think a pie is next on the cards – a real blast from my childhood is ‘mum made’ blackberry and rhubarb pie hot from the oven with lashing of homemade custard.

Time to collect some sloes too for this year’s batch of sloe gin!! Autumn does have its treats and treasures!