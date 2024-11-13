Happy Smiles Training receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy Smiles Training, a volunteer-led organisation based in Wigan, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024. This is the highest honour a local voluntary group can receive in the UK, equivalent to an MBE.

Founded in 2019, by two friends Haydn Smith and Alex Winstanley, Happy Smiles Training is dedicated to providing a platform for disabled people to create positive social change through disability inclusion training, delivered to schools, community groups, businesses, and public sector organisations.

Led by lived experience, the organisation has reached over 21,000 people across the UK, challenging negative perceptions and supporting disabled people’s access to meaningful employment and opportunities. Over 92% of their social enterprise are disabled people and this year alone they have even worked with global brands such as Levi's.

Happy Smiles Training is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups receiving this prestigious award in 2024, highlighting the remarkable contributions volunteers are making in their communities across the UK.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to commemorate Her Majesty The Late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and continues to celebrate voluntary groups’ extraordinary service under His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, and recipients are announced annually on The King’s Birthday, 14th November.

Representatives of Happy Smiles Training will receive the award crystal and certificate from Mrs Diane Hawkins, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, later this summer. Additionally, two representatives will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, alongside other award recipients from across the UK.

Co-founder Alex Winstanley said: “We are thrilled and honoured that our work has been recognised with this award. Our volunteers dedicate themselves to making Wigan and beyond more inclusive, and this recognition celebrates their incredible commitment. This is truly a testament to our team’s resilience and passion for disability inclusion. As always, thank you to every person that supports our mission.”