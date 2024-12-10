Health Column: Dealing with Stress at Christmas

Lindsey Caplan – Counsellor at Wigan & Leigh Hospice

The festive season seems to arrive earlier than ever these days with the launch of the big retailers’ Christmas adverts in early November, followed by the supermarkets’ promotion of their festive fayre in time for the ‘Big Day’. Our inboxes are subsequently overflowing with ‘must have’ Black Friday offers – all the latest fashion, technical gadgets and toys that we must buy before midnight. The pressure builds up around us and it’s no wonder we can end up spending money that we don’t actually have. Debt charities consistently report high volumes of calls in January and February from worried individuals facing the hangover of Christmas debt.

There are different tools you can use to help manage any spending. Having a set budget for gifts can stop things from getting out of control – perhaps agree an affordable amount per gift with family and friends and stick to it. You could also organise a ‘Secret Santa’ whereby everyone’s name goes into a hat and each person draws one person only to buy for.

Shopping sustainably is a great option when you are trying to limit your spending, especially at Christmas. Charity shops receive donations of brand new and hardly worn clothes, shoes and accessories on a daily basis. Perfect for gifts for others and even yourself. Wigan & Leigh Hospice has 10 charity shops across the Wigan and Leigh borough, fully stocked with a number of goods.

Dealing with stress during the festive period.

Alongside the common financial worries, there are a number of significant losses that can cause us stress, sadness and anxiety at Christmas. The loss of a job, relationship breakdown and bereavement are life changing events that can have a massive impact on our feelings and emotions. Social media offers constant reminders that seemingly, everyone else has the perfect life and that in comparison our lives are lacking. As human beings it is normal that at times we face different challenges in life – whether that be the desperate yearning for the loss of a beloved family member or indeed a beloved pet, their absence is particularly highlighted at festive occasions when we are reminded of happier times. Sadly, there is no antidote and all we can do is acknowledge our grief and sadness when it washes over us. Ignoring it will not be helpful as it will hang around until we pay it attention.

If possible, try and find something positive in each day, no matter how small. Keep a journal of your feelings and you may notice that you have some days that are better than others. Keep people around you that you trust, accept invitations wherever possible – distractions can help.

However, should you feel that you are struggling please contact the Samaritans, available 24/7 on 116 123. You are not alone.

If you would like to find out more about our Counselling services, visit the Wigan & Leigh Hospice website.