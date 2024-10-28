Health Column: Improving end of life care to those experiencing homelessness

According to national statistics, 53.4% of households in Wigan and Leigh are classified as deprived. The impact of this, is that it can lead to an increased number of homelessness cases in the area, often resulting in poor health outcomes.

It is important that everyone has access to the right care at the right time no matter your situation, which is why the Homeless Palliative Care Service was introduced by the team at Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

The project began in May 2023 and was funded by Hospice UK and Masonic Charitable Foundation. Before the project, there was no clear pathway for those who are experiencing homelessness or vulnerably housed to access palliative and end of life care.

We know that limited access to medical services and other barriers can often complicate a person’s final stages of life. This is why our service aims to reach these individuals earlier in their illness to enhance their quality of life and ensure access to palliative care services.

Supporting health and social care workers in the local community

Typically, most people prefer to stay in a familiar place with the people they know when they are unwell. So, whenever we can, the team will help the people around the patient to learn how to manage their needs. As above all else, dignity and choice are at the heart of the service.

Our team supports different healthcare settings through a variety of education and training sessions, including one-on-one or group teaching, to support palliative and end-of-life care learning needs. We can collaborate with temporary housing settings to ascertain individual preferences and develop action plans to meet those preferences, host regular coding meetings with staff to identify deteriorating service users and support care settings in meeting their needs, as well as offer practical support visits when managing someone in their last few days of life, and addressing specific learning needs to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions.

Through our education and training offering, health and social care professionals are reporting increased knowledge, skills, and confidence, and feeling less ‘alone’ with their concerns.

One participant said: “Great session. I am very excited about this initiative and working together with the hospice for the benefit/dignity of our service users.”

If you would like to find out more about our Homeless Palliative Care Service, visit the Wigan & Leigh Hospice website.