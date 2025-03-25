Health column: Working together to support service users

Having a joined-up approach to providing support for our service users is a vital part of what Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust strives to achieve.

In Wigan, as in all the areas we operate, we are committed to working collaboratively with our partners to understand that working together is crucial, particularly in how we help those who have what we term ‘co-occurring conditions’, where for example, a service user has issues both with their mental health and substance misuse.

David Cooper, a Senior Practitioner for Co-Occurring Conditions at Wigan Specialist Community Mental Health Team, highlights several key points regarding the collaboration between Wigan GMMH and With You, a drug and alcohol charity.

These points underscore the growing need for integrated care when addressing individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

David Cooper, Senior Practitioner for Co-Occurring Conditions at Wigan Specialist Community Mental Health Team.

These conditions often exacerbate each other and make treatment more complex. Traditionally, mental health and substance use services have operated separately – or in silos as we might say - leading to fragmented care and poorer outcomes for individuals.

Collaborative working emphasises the importance of a joined-up approach between mental health services and substance use services to address needs holistically.

This involves:

Jointly addressing needs: Moving away from treating mental health and substance use in isolation, and instead, developing a comprehensive and integrated approach.

Trauma-informed care: Recognising the role of trauma in both mental health and substance use, and adopting a trauma-informed approach to treatment.

Knowledge exchange: This is between partnership agencies where mental health professionals gain a better understanding of the impact of drugs and alcohol, and substance use professionals learn more about mental health conditions, risk management, and suicide prevention.

Developing tailored interventions: Creating ways specifically designed for individuals with co-occurring needs, such as harm reduction and strategies to combat substance abuse

The aim is that integrated care offers numerous benefits for individuals with co-occurring conditions:

Improved outcomes: Addressing both mental health and substance misuse simultaneously leads to better overall health outcomes.

Reduced hospital stays: Integrated care can prevent crises and reduce the need for hospital admissions.

Enhanced quality of life: By addressing the root causes of their challenges, individuals can experience improved well-being and quality of life.

Increased engagement: Collaborative care fosters trust and encourages individuals to engage more effectively in treatment.

The points raised by David highlight the importance of breaking down ‘silos’ and fostering collaboration between mental health and substance misuse services. By working together, we can provide more effective and compassionate care for individuals with co-occurring conditions, helping them to achieve recovery and lead fulfilling lives.

If you or someone you know is struggling with co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions, please reach out for help.

