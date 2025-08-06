Can you help a successful Wigan football team reach the next level – and join the football league pyramid?

Standish St Wilfrid’s FC is hoping the village will get behind them in their bid to rise through the leagues.

Their team has been smashing it on the pitch and now they need help to improve their facilities to do so.

They could have been promoted already, but several vandal attacks have set back their progress because certain infrastructure requirements need to be in place for them to be eligible to rise through the ranks.

Standish St Wilfrid's celebrate another trophy win

The vandal attacks appear now to have been tackled thanks to generous donations of security cameras and a generator at their Convent ground, so now they can concentrate on improving buildings further, and continuing to win matches. St Wilfrid’s hoping businesses, organisations or individuals can give a little money in sponsorship, which will be ploughed back into their ground at The Convent that is in need of improvements for the club to reach a higher league and gain a foothold on the football league pyramid. Standish St Wilf’s has had huge success on the pitch over the past few seasons with the first and second teams winning four trophies. The First Team were unbeaten at home in the last two seasons and did not concede a single goal at home last season!

They now want to move from the Mid-Lancashire Football League to the West Lancashire League - but need significant improvements to their ground to do so, even though the team is good enough. They have recently been working hard to create showers and toilet facilities in transformed shipping containers, with the help from generous businesses, and there is new signage and CCTV, but the club is appealing for sponsorship through a series of offers for the coming season. They are in a race against time to complete the much-needed upgrades ahead of next March when the club needs to qualify to jump into the West Lancs League. Standish St Wilf’s have introduced a player sponsorship scheme using the club’s extensive social media footprint to promote the team and businesses who sign up to their Gold, Silver and Bronze packages – with Man of the Match and Match Day sponsorship also on offer. Phil Ramsdale, First Team Manager, said: “This is a great club with a cracking set of talented lads but we are being held back by our facilities, which are not up to scratch.

“We need Standish and its businesses to back us so we can rise into the football league pyramid.

“We’ve been able to do it on the pitch and I’m sure we will do well in this new league but we need the infrastructure at the ground to qualify for this promotion.

“We have exhausted club funds getting to this stage so any help would be really welcome as we need to raise as much money as we can.”

For more information on sponsorship or how you can support the club, please email Phil on [email protected] or ring him on 07968 777756.

You can also reach the club on its social media accounts.