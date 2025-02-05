Hindley Cleaning Firm Partners with The Brick to Provide Free Cleaning Services

NJ Cleaning, a leading commercial cleaning company based in Hindley, Wigan, has announced a new initiative to support local charity, The Brick, by providing free cleaning services across its three sites. This partnership will save The Brick thousands of pounds annually, allowing the charity to redirect vital funds toward its mission of supporting vulnerable people across Wigan and Leigh.

Established in 2014, NJ Cleaning operates with a workforce of over 70 staff and is built on core values of ‘People Matter, First-Class Service, Always Professional, and Inspiring Culture’. Driven by a commitment to social impact, NJ Cleaning has always prioritised principles over profit, ensuring their business contributes positively to both people and the planet.

Neil Johnson, Owner and Managing Director at NJ Cleaning, explained the motivation behind this initiative: “We’ve always wanted to be a successful company while looking after our people, our planet, and our community. When The Brick approached us for a cleaning quote, we were shocked to discover they were spending thousands annually on cleaning services—money that could be better spent helping local people. At that moment, we knew we had to step in and we’re proud to name The Brick as our first charity partner, ensuring their resources go where they are needed most—helping the Wigan community.”

Through this initiative, NJ Cleaning will fund free cleaning services through a combination of its own profits, new client onboarding, and sponsorships from new and existing customers.

Jodie Wallace The Brick Executive Assistant, Emma Shaw The Brick Food Community Manager, Neil Johnson, The Brick Volunteer Keith and Danny McGarvey The Brick Pathways Project Manager

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed her gratitude for NJ Cleaning’s generosity: “This incredible support from NJ Cleaning will make a huge difference to The Brick. Not only does it save us thousands of pounds each year, but it also ensures that every penny we raise can be used directly to support those in need. Partnerships like this are invaluable to charities like ours, and we hope it inspires other businesses to think creatively about how they can contribute to their communities.”

Neil Johnson added: “As business owners, and as people with influence, we all have a role to play in making a difference. Even small actions can have a huge impact. I’d encourage all local businesses to consider how they can support charities in ways that go beyond monetary donations.”

To find out more about The Brick visit http://www.thebrick.org.uk/ If you would like to support and work with The Brick contact Jane Webb at [email protected]

To find out more about NJ Cleaning visit http://www.nj-cleaning.co.uk/