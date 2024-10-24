Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been a frustrating time for popular Wigan boxer James Moorcroft, but he has finally got a fight date and has promised his loyal band of supporters that he’ll end the year in explosive fashion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Hindley Hammer’ has boxed only once in 2024 – a stoppage win over Rhys Woods in March – but is now focussing on making a big statement against rival Dom Hunt in Bolton on November 30. Boxing is a precarious business, and opportunities are hard to come by, a fact James knows only too well.

“I’ve had fights lined up in America, I had a fight sorted against top prospect Junaid Bostan and a few other fights, probably six or seven that I’ve gone into camp for, and they’ve not happened,” James explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Dom Hunt’s been on my radar for a while. He had the central area title when I wanted it, and he beat Darren Tetley which is a fantastic win to be fair. I really rate Tetley. It’s a crossroads fight for us both. He’s moved up to super-welterweight and I’ve moved up too.

Your World

“I used to spar people in the gym as a welterweight and I was the bigger lad, so I used to come forward all the time. Now up at super-welter, I’m not the biggest lad, there’s Sahir [Iqbal], William [Crolla] and the Croft twins and I’m happy to now think more when I spar.

“I’m happy at being full as well, with more food in me, I’m enjoying it! I’m enjoying training and when you can eat more, it makes it a lot easier! I’m looking for a big explosive performance, I really am.”

The forthcoming fight at Bolton Wanderers FC will be number 25 as a professional for the 31-year-old who boasts a record of 20 wins and just four defeats. Not bad for a lad with no amateur experience who turned pro after a spell on the white-collar circuit. Since then, James has exceeded all expectations taking on seasoned campaigners like former European champion Jon Miguez in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trained by former world champion Anthony Crolla, James knows the next test against Hunt is arguably his most important fight to date.

And he knows his loyal band of followers from Wigan will make themselves heard on the night. Along with his family and friends, James can also bank on the support of his stablemates at Crolla’s Fox ABC gym in Oldham.

James said: “They all stick with me, and we’ve been in it for a long time together. I’ve had 24 professional fights now and they’ve always been there. They’ll be there and I can’t thank them enough. I’ve got great sponsors as well.

“They gym is flying at the moment. We’ve got people from all walks of life, we’ve got world champions like Rhiannon Dixon, young lads, and old lads like myself! I couldn’t wish for a better place to be for my professional career. I’m excited to put it all together and leave it all on the line. I will give it everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anthony is the best man I could possibly have in the corner. I wouldn’t tell David Beckham how to take a free kick and I couldn’t tell Anthony Crolla anything about boxing. What he doesn’t know about boxing isn’t worth knowing.”