Home Instead Leigh named Health Care Award Finalist 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home Instead Leigh is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Home Care Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Instead Leigh Named Finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards

Home Instead Leigh is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Home Care Awards. This esteemed recognition honours excellence in home care services across the country and highlights the exceptional care that Home Instead Leigh provides to its clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Home Care Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate outstanding quality, innovation, and service in the home care sector Home Instead Leigh has selected as a finalist for in the “most outstanding regional home care group or franchise network” category , reflecting the commitment and dedication to enhancing the lives of those in need of in-home care.

Generational Gamers- Atherton belong

“We are truly honoured to be named a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Georgia Pennington. “This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and compassion shown by our dedicated team, who are committed to delivering the highest level of care for our clients. We are grateful for the trust and support of the families we serve and remain focused on continuing to improve and innovate in home care services.”

Being named a finalist highlights Home Instead unwavering commitment to providing personalised, high-quality care that meets the unique needs of every client. As the demand for exceptional home care continues to rise, Home Instead Leigh remains dedicated to creating a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families across the community.

About Home Instead Leigh At Home Instead Leigh, we understand that caring for your loved one is a top priority. That's why we offer compassionate, personalised home care services, allowing your loved one to live independently and comfortably at home. Our professional caregivers provide personal care, companionship, and home help with a focus on respect, dignity, and quality

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About the Home Care Awards The Home Care Awards celebrate excellence in the home care industry, recognising organisations that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional service, innovation, and care to clients. For more information about Home Instead Leigh, please visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/leigh or contact Georgia Pennington, Director/ Care Manager- 01942 877294