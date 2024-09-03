Homebuilder opens show home in Wigan borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eager buyers flocked to a housing development in Tyldesley during the launch weekend. Elan Homes recently opened a show home at its hotly anticipated Garrett Hall Fields development.

The development on Garrett Lane offers a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties including apartments, mews, semi-detached and detached homes, including three new homes in the Grade II Listed Garrett Hall Farmhouse.

More than 500 people had expressed an interest in the properties and in response to demand the show home initially opened by appointment only, with around 50 sets of potential purchasers visiting in the first few days.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Because of the level of interest in our new homes in Tyldesley we gave those who’d registered their details priority access to view the show home. Dozens of people seized the opportunity, and we’ve had lots of positive feedback. We’ve already started taking reservations from eager buyers and are working with potential purchasers who want to move here. The homes are being released for sale in line with the build programme and while some people have studied the site plan and identified a specific property they want to buy, it’s not yet available to reserve.”

The Bromley B show home from Elan Homes at Garrett Hall Fields

Current availability at Garrett Hall Fields includes two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £249,995.

The show home is a professionally styled, fully furnished example of the three-bedroom end terrace Bromley B.

It offers 974 sq ft of carefully considered living space.

The lounge is at the front and leads through to an open plan kitchen and dining room, with French doors opening out from the dining area to the rear garden.

The sales team is currently based in a snug or study which is tucked away off the kitchen and dining room.

A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite to complement the family bathroom.

“Viewing the show home will give buyers an insight into the quality and finish they can expect from Elan,” Marie added. “There’s also the ability to take a virtual 3600 tour of the property via our website. Reserve now, while your new home is under construction, and you’ll be able to select from a range of options to make it your own from the start. Our homes in Tyldesley are among the most efficient available. Based on the latest data from the HBF, those who move here from an older house could potentially save almost £2,600 on their annual energy bills.”

The show home and sales office at Garrett Hall Fields, accessed via Lambert Meadow, are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.