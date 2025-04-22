I listened to Wigan band The Stanley's new single - now I can’t stop playing it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emerging from the vibrant musical heritage of Wigan, Stanleys are quickly establishing themselves as a standout force in the UK indie scene.

With an already impressive catalogue of singles and EPs, the four-piece band brings a refreshing sense of originality to a genre often crowded with imitation.

Their sound is energetic yet restrained, striking a balance that makes it as suitable for a dancefloor as it is for a quiet afternoon indoors. Their latest single Out The Door continues this trend, showcasing the band’s knack for crafting melodies that are both engaging and effortlessly cool.

From the very first notes, the track immediately pulls you in with shimmering guitars and a driving rhythm that is reminiscent of the legendary sounds of The Stone Roses and The Smiths. This is a band that clearly knows how to channel the timeless energy of their influences while putting their own unique spin on it.

Sonically, Stanleys hit the nail on the head with this one. The lush, jangly guitars weave a vibrant tapestry over a propulsive beat, creating an infectious energy that seems to surge through every chord. It’s a classic sound, but one that feels refreshing—like hearing a favorite tune for the first time again. The production is tight, with each element from the punchy drums to the soaring vocals standing out in sharp relief.

Lyrically, Out The Door packs a powerful punch. This isn’t just another track about love or heartbreak; it’s a bold declaration of independence and self-liberation. The song is a rallying cry for anyone who has ever felt trapped by the constraints of life, a song made for those yearning to escape the mundane and take control of their own destiny. With lines that exude a sense of purpose and defiance, the track positions itself as the soundtrack for anyone ready to break free from the status quo. It’s an empowering message, wrapped in Stanleys' signature northern charm, that invites listeners to chase their dreams and embrace the freedom of the unknown.

What stands out about Out The Door is its ability to capture that perfect blend of nostalgia and forward momentum. It calls back to the glory days of British indie rock while firmly planting its feet in the present. It’s a song made for people who don’t just want to sit on the sidelines but are ready to grab life by the horns and make it their own.

In the end, Stanleys have delivered a track that feels both anthemic and personal. It’s a high-energy, guitar-driven anthem for anyone who’s ever felt the itch to break free and follow their passion. And for that, Out The Door is more than just a song—it’s a statement.