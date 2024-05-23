Improving patient experience at Wigan Infirmary with the help from local students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Frailty Same Day Emergency Care unit (Frailty SDEC) at Wigan Infirmary has teamed up with Wigan and Leigh College, with the goal of providing innovative engagement sessions aimed at improving patient’s experience and to help prevent deconditioning.

The pilot began on Wednesday 15th May, with beauty students from the college attending the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s unit to offer patients upper body massages for relaxation. It was an incredible success with the massages being enjoyed by the patients, helping them to relax and improve their wellbeing. Further curriculum sessions will be taking place including hairdressing, beauty, art and design, crafts, photography and sport.

Dan Leverett, Unit Leader on Frailty SDEC said: “The opportunity for local students to come into a hospital environment and work with our patients is an excellent way to learn important life skills such as communication and caring for others”.

“This is a significant step in enhancing patient’s experience as well as promoting reconditioning and providing essential learning opportunities for Wigan and Leigh students.”

Student giving massage to Pauline, Frailty patient

The Frailty SDEC service is an integrated medical, nursing and therapy team that provides same day care to frail patients within the Wigan Borough. The team works closely with the Ambulance Service and the Emergency Department to identify patients who need a comprehensive geriatric assessment and treatment intervention. This intervention helps to avoid hospital admissions and allows patients to return to their home environment safely with any additional support or follow-up care they require.

Dan continued: “That’s why we are here, we want to enhance the patients journey and make the experience as comfortable as possible.

“The small, yet personable touches of the students coming in and spending their time speaking to patients and offering a free beauty service will stay in their memories and conversations for a while.”

