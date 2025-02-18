Increased choice of new homes in Tyldesley

With the first residents settled into new homes in Tyldesley, the company behind the scheme has released a new phase of properties with increased choice.

Elan Homes launched Garrett Hall Fields last summer and recently started welcoming homeowners.

The homes are proving popular, thanks to the location and energy efficiency, plus convenience a new build offers.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “The first people moving in is a milestone for any development and Garrett Hall Fields is no exception. Many of the two and three-bedroom homes have been sold and we’ve given a warm welcome to those who reserved in the development’s early stages. As homeowners settle in, a sense of community is being established among new neighbours. Across the development we’re providing a good choice of homes, suitable for a variety of buyers and budgets. Homes are released for sale in line with the build programme and as work is progressing well, we’ve moved further on into the development and now have a choice of larger four and five-bedroom homes available.”

A CGI of the new homes at Garrett Hall Fields, Tyldesley

Current prices at Garrett Hall Fields start from £439,995 for a four-bedroom detached Brampton with detached single garage.

All of the homes benefit from a range of energy efficient features including PV solar tiling to provide renewable energy and triple glazing for enhanced insulation and carbon reduction; waste water heat recovery systems and energy efficient ventilation. Electric vehicle charging points will be provided to all homes.

Recognising that many potential purchasers are likely to have a house to sell, Elan is offering Easy Move. The homebuilder will work with independent estate agents to market the customer’s property and even pay the agent’s fees. Some purchasers could even find they’re able to part exchange their way to a new home, with Elan effectively acting as a cash buyer for their existing property.

Along with building new homes, Elan has committed to investing almost £400,000 in the local area, with funding allocated for affordable housing, local highways improvements, biodiversity net gain and schools.

The Elan homes will enjoy a tranquil, landscaped waterside setting. An area of public open space will be created to the south and east of the site, with existing trees due to be supplemented with additional planting.

The Honksford Brook runs along the southern boundary of the site and two new ponds will be created as part of the new development – one ecological and one set for surface water attenuation.

The show home and sales office at Garrett Hall Fields, accessed via Lambert Meadow, are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. Find out more via https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.