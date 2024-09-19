Inspirational Wigan girlguiding leader nominated to attend red carpet event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inspirational Wigan Rainbow and Brownie leader who continued volunteering throughout breast cancer treatment has been nominated to attend an exclusive Girlguiding celebration.

Cheryl Stanley, from Shevington, will join hundreds of fellow Girlguiding volunteers at the upcoming Girlguiding Celebrates event in London’s West End.

The exciting event on September 29 will honour Girlguiding members who have been nominated for amazing things they have done, along with many of the charity’s most recent award-winning recipients.

Cheryl, who is the leader of 2nd Shevington Rainbows and Brownies, said: “I am very much looking forward to attending Girlguiding Celebrates. I have been very poorly over last 12 months with breast cancer but am now free of the disease and slowly returning to normal, so I’m very excited.”

Cheryl Stanley

Cheryl was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2023 after she found a lump by chance.

Over the last year she has undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Undergoing treatment was very tough and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy; the chemo in particular was brutal,” she said.

Throughout it all Cheryl has remained dedicated to her Rainbow and Brownie units.

“It was so important to me to try and keep some normality throughout the last year,” said Cheryl. “During chemo I couldn’t go to meetings due to the risk that I might pick up an infection, but I was still involved in all the planning and prepared everything for my leadership team to carry out.”

One of the toughest moments for Cheryl came when she had to miss her Brownie unit’s annual pack holiday.

“It broke my heart but I wasn’t well enough to go,” said Cheryl. “It came just a few weeks after I started chemo last September so it was out of the question. I originally asked my consultant if I could delay it until after Brownie pack holiday in October but I quickly realised that wasn’t an option.”

She says that her weekly sessions at Rainbows and Brownies were a great source of comfort throughout her treatment.

“If it wasn’t for my involvement in Girlguiding, I think my recovery would have been a lot harder. I couldn’t wait to get back.

“Everyone has been so supportive and I’m so grateful to every person that has helped to run the units. Some weeks I would go to meetings and not be able to take part, but just being there gave me some form of normality.

“I made sure the girls all knew I was ill and wouldn’t hide my bald head, I wanted them to accept it as normal.”

The unforgettable Girlguiding Celebrates event will see attendees walk the red carpet like true VIPs, before enjoying a big party with lots of treats and glamorous variety-style entertainment with a Girlguiding twist.

“To be nominated to attend Girlguiding Celebrates is an honour and makes me feel so appreciated,” added Cheryl.

Cheryl was nominated by Andreah Cole, a former member of 2nd Shevington Guides who is now the parent of one of Cheryl's Rainbows.

“Cheryl is an inspiration to us all,” said Andreah. “She continued to run 2nd Shevington Rainbows and Brownies throughout her surgery and treatment, and continues to find fun and exciting activities for the girls to do. We are so proud of her.”

Growing up, Cheryl was a Brownie, Guide and Young Leader, before gaining her leadership qualification on her 18th birthday. She has now been a leader of 2nd Shevington Rainbows and Brownies for 24 years.

“Girlguiding is a massive part of my life,” said Cheryl. “It’s my social life and I’ve made some very good friends there. Where else would you get to do activities such as sleeping in a shark tunnel at the SEA LIFE centre, sleeping in an observatory at a science museum, and going to Denmark with a group of 20 women and girls?

“I have made lifelong memories through Girlguiding and I love that I get to make them for the girls as well.”

The Girlguiding Celebrates event will be held on September 29 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.