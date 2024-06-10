Introducing Wigan & Leigh College’s new Skills Academy
Wigan & Leigh College has announced the opening of a new Skills Academy, based on Prescott Street, Wigan in response to significant growth in student numbers.
Scheduled to open its doors in September 2024, The Skills Academy will cater to the increasing demand for education and training in priority employment areas such as construction and engineering.
“We are excited to unveil our new Skills Academy, which is in response to a larger school leaver demographic and a significant rise in the number of students wanting to undertake technical education,” said Anna Dawe, College Principal.
She added: “As student numbers continue to grow it is essential for us to expand our facilities and course offer to ensure that we can continue to meet demand for places. Work has already commenced and the centre will open in September, ready for the new academic year.”
The Skills Academy will allow for the extension of curriculum subjects that are based at the Pagefield campus. A full suite of services and facilities will be available on site, but students will also have the advantage of having access to the facilities at the Parsons Walk campus as the new building is less than a 5 minute walk away.
The Skills Academy will enhance the current college campuses with the same high standard of education and technical training environments, to prepare students with the skills and expertise to thrive in an ever-evolving job market.