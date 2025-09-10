West Lancashire College have places available on their T Level in Adult Nursing ready for you to start right away!

You will be taught in their newly developed Hospital Ward by Clinical Educators who have vast experience in the Health Care sector, plus you will benefit from a substantial Industry Placement with some fabulous employers including Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, HCRG and Stocks Hall Care Home, giving you valuable industry experience for your CV and future UCAS application!

Supporting the Adult Nursing Team T Level is the most industry relevant qualification available at present for those young people (16-18) looking to take their first step to a Health-related career. The course at West Lancashire College equips students with the scientific knowledge and practical experience needed to make a real difference as an important contributor to the adult health care industry.

The T Level course at West Lancashire College combines theoretical and practical study aimed to develop knowledge, skills and behaviours for the Health Care sector all delivered in the College’s industry-standard facilities that replicate real hospital wards and health suites.

It’s not too late to start your career in Adult Nursing this September!

A large part of the course is an industry focused placement for a minimum of 45 days (315 hours), giving students the opportunity to put new skills into practice and thrive in the workplace.

The programme covers a range of important topics, such as health and safety regulations, scientific and clinical practice, infection prevention, as well as theoretical studies of biology, chemistry, and physics.

The study skills and industry knowledge developed on Supporting the Adult Nursing Team T Level is at an advanced level allowing students a smoother progression to university study.

Paula Cunningham, Health Lecturer and Department for Education T Level Ambassador said: “Supporting the Adult Nursing Team T Level is the perfect qualification for any young person wishing to take their first steps into a career in Health. This ‘gold standard’ programme has been developed with industry experts, so the course really does equip young people to have a better starting point within the Health Care sector.

Our teaching team have a range of experience of working within various areas of Health Care and along with our employers and university partners, they can offer students the exposure to the many different roles available within the industry. If anyone would like a chat to find out more, I’d love to hear from them!”

You can find out more about and apply to start now by visiting their website or contacting the team at [email protected] / 01695 52300.