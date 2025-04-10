Jinsei karate outreach programme reaches major milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jinsei Dojo Karate Club at St Pauls Centre, Goose Green, Wigan, have reach reached a major milestone as over 1000 pupils have now attended their sessions.

The club have been running a community outreach programme with several local schools, demonstrating self defence techniques. Sensei Amy, winner of this years “Young Sports Achiever of the Year” and Chief Instructor at Jinsei Dojo said “ Jinsei Dojo is a Not for Profit CIC who believe in the CIC ethos providing these sessions to local schools and organisations completely free and unfunded, building confidence in children and promoting mental and physical health”.

In addition to the outreach program Jinsei Dojo also compete in Karate Tournaments from local to international World and European Championships. Their latest success was at the SSKA Tournament in Warrington where, as well as their senior squad consisting of national and international champions, they had six of their students entering their first tournament.

As proof of the excellent level of coaching provided by Jinsei, every student was placed in the top 3, each receiving a medal and five were made SSKA national champions. The club were also awarded the team Under 16 kata trophy.

Speaking at the event, one of the parents said “Our son has gone from a shy boy with low self-esteem to flourishing in a friendly atmosphere. He has been gaining confidence every week and won a gold medal in his first competition”, another said “our son really enjoys the sessions at Jinsei Dojo, he has made new friends and since the tournament was held, is even more enthusiastic about Karate and the club”

Jinsei Dojo is at St Pauls Hall, Clapgate Lane, Goose Green Wigan and has classes on Mondays and Wednesdays