In many ways, July 1 felt like new year’s day, because it was a month with an incredible amount of activity, hope and change.

Since Labour’s landslide victory on July 4, our new government has hit the ground running and there’s been a record number of Friday sittings. Typically, Fridays are quiet days in Parliament, so most MPs leave London on Thursday evenings, so they can be in their constituencies on a Friday. But the new Prime Minister has called these emergency sittings so we can pass crucial legislation.

Labour is not messing around: we are working hard to bring change this country for the better.

I am here to serve you and work tirelessly to improve our community. But setting up offices in both Westminster and within the constituency does take time, so I appreciate everyone’s patience as I work through the influx of emails and requests.

Jo Platt addressing the House of Commons

Addressing Crime and Policing

This week in Parliament, I had the opportunity to ask my first question in the House, addressing the Home Secretary about crime and policing in town centres.

Turning around the fortunes of our town centres is my top priority. I welcome the Home Secretary’s commitment to more community policing and increased powers to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour.

My meetings with GMP, the council, and councillors have also been productive. We have a shared commitment to tackling hotspot areas such as Bradshawgate and Railway Road.

A meeting between Jo Platt, Louise Haigh - the Secretary of State for Transport - and other Labour MPs

Improving Public Transport

I also met the Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, to discuss the connectivity of our towns and the government’s commitment to making public transport work for us. This was celebrated with the introduction of the Transport Bill, aiming to bring our railways back into public ownership.

The Challenge Ahead

Labour was honest with voters during the campaign: the change our country desperately needs will take time. After 14 years of Conservative government, finances are in a terrible state.

One tough decision this government has had to make is redirecting winter fuel payments to the poorest pensioners on pension credit. This was necessary because the previous government made a series of unfunded spending commitments, leaving a £22bn black hole in national finances, threatening economic stability.

I want to reassure everyone that winter fuel payments will continue for anyone receiving pension credit.

My role as your MP includes ensuring that anyone eligible for pension credit is claiming it. I encourage you, your friends, family, and neighbours to check eligibility by visiting www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility, or by calling the Pension Credit claim line at 0800 991234.

Additionally, Labour will support pensioners through our Warm Homes Plan, which will invest in insulation, low-carbon heating and upgrading millions of homes over the next five years.

Tragic Events in Southport

The month ended in tragedy with the heartbreaking news of three young children murdered in an unthinkable attack in Southport. My heart goes out to the family of these children and the community of Southport. From all of us in Leigh and Atherton, we stand with you in your sorrow and grief.

I also want to condemn the riots that have taken place throughout the country. The mindless attacks on communities and our police are completely unacceptable and go against the values we strive to uphold.

We must move forward together, stronger, and more united than ever.