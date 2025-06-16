John Fairhurst: Celebrating Estates & Facilities Day at WWL

John Fairhurst, Director of Estates and Facilities, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Estates and Facilities (E&F) services are estimated to make up around eight per cent of NHS staffing and this year we want to say a big thank you to around 1,000 members of WWL staff as part of National Healthcare Estates and Facilities Day on June 18.

This national celebration day aims to highlight the work of the army of E&F professionals in the NHS, many of whom work side by side with clinical staff on the frontline, keeping services running and helping to keep our patients safe. There are many departments underneath the E&F umbrella, including Fire Safety, , Waste Management, Linen Services, Switchboard, Domestic Services, Catering, Secretarial and Administration and more!

This year, WWL will be recognising an individual and a team for their outstanding contribution to the great work we do at the Trust with our very first E&F Awards. We would like to thank our trusted and valued E&F colleagues for their ongoing support of making our hospital and community sites clean, safe, effective and caring.

Estates & Facilities Staff at WWL

Some key achievements from the WWL E&F Teams:

WWL’s Domestics Team have won the Cleanest Hospital in England for the second consecutive year through the National PLACE Assessment, and we are proud to be recognised nationally for the work we do across all our sites.

Our Community Team manage over 14,000 square meters of space in our 20 community sites - the equivalent of 12 Olympic-sized swimming pools - supporting staff who manage community receptions and run over 1,000 clinics a week. Water consumption at WWL is enough to fill these 12 Olympic-sized swimming pools and another 40 in addition.

Our Catering Team servesapprox. 1,400 inpatient meals per day at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital and Leigh Infirmary with the meals being prepared by our own cooks, according to patient orders taken by our in-ward teams.They also provide meals for our staff and visitors in our cafes and shops across all five sites.

Our Sterile Service Decontamination Unit and Endoscopy Reprocessing Unit process approximately 226,340 sets. Over a year, this takes approximately 7,950,443 minutes, the same amount of time a train could make the journey from Wigan to London approximately 67,376 times.

Our Operational Estates Team completes on average 14,171 Planned Preventative Maintenance tasks throughout the year.

Our Capital Team work with our external partners to deliver our new builds and our building refurbishments and upgrades. Our new Endoscopy Unit on the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary site is nearing completion, with Theatres 11 and 12 also complete at Wrightington Hospital, not to mention our ongoing car parking improvements.

Thank you to every member of our valued Estates and Facilities Team!