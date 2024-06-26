Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Services at Wigan Infirmary are braced for another round of industrial action this week, with junior doctors set to strike for the third time in 2024.

The British Medical Association (BMA) will take five days of strike action involving Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) Junior Doctors from 7am on Thursday 27th June 2024 and ending 7am on Tuesday 2nd July 2024.

We have now seen over a year of industrial action across the NHS, and WWL staff continue to work hard to provide patients with the best possible care under the circumstances. Industrial action has impacted over 1.4 million hospital appointments across the NHS and we are asking the public to play their part during industrial action to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

WWL has once again prepared its services to minimise any potential disruption during the strike. During the period of industrial action, ‘Christmas Day cover’ will be provided, this includes protecting emergency treatment, intensive care, new-born care, maternity, trauma and some limited planned care. If you have an appointment at one of our hospitals, please attend unless you hear from the Trust. Please don’t call to check if your appointment is going ahead as the appropriate department will be in touch with you directly if your appointment needs to be rearranged.

Sanjay Arya

Speaking ahead of the upcoming industrial action, WWL Medical Director, Professor Sanjay Arya, said: “As always during periods of Industrial Action, the safety of our patients remains our top priority.

“We would like to reassure the public that tried and tested plans are in place to ensure minimal impact on the quality and timeliness of the care you, your relative, or someone you care for, receives over these days.

“To further help us to continue to provide safe and effective care, we urge families and friends of patients who are ready to be discharged from our hospitals to support their loved ones to recover at home. Our discharge teams are working incredibly hard to make sure this transition is safe, and recovery at home is always the best option.

“I must ask everyone to use our services appropriately, whilst our staff continue to work hard within our hospitals and with partners from across health and social care within the Wigan Borough to meet this demand.

“With that said, patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care for life, limb and sight-threatening conditions. We ask that people use the most appropriate NHS services available to ensure those with the most urgent and serious needs can be seen.

“It’s really important that we are providing the right care for patients in the right place, and many of our patients are ready to return to their normal place of residence. I would like to re-emphasise those friends, relatives and loved ones of patients can help by supporting them through the discharge process, which will not only help to keep patients comfortable, but it will also free up hospital beds for our patients who desperately need acute care at WWL.”

Where else to get help from? Get to know where to go:

NHS 111:

WWL is urging members of the public to use NHS 111 Online for all non-emergency healthcare needs, in the first instance, unless the issue concerns a child under five-years-old, when they should call 111. Deaf people or people with hearing loss can dial 18001 111 on a textphone or use the Relay UK app (which can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store).

NHS 111 Online can help if:

• You need help but don’t know who to call

• How to find general health information and advice

• You are ill and need to be told what to do next

• How to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

Pharmacy:

Lots of illnesses can also be managed safely at home, or with a trip to a local pharmacist. There are pharmacies open late into the night and very early in the morning. Find your nearest one here: Find a pharmacy

Urgent dental care:

The Greater Manchester Urgent Dental Care Service is available from 8am to 10pm every day including weekends for severe dental pain and infection. People can call 0333 332 3800 to be assessed by a healthcare professional, who can provide self-care advice or book a face-to-face appointment, if needed.

Urgent eye care:

If you have a sudden and urgent problem with your eyes, you can contact a local practice to get an appointment: NHS Greater Manchester Community Urgent Eye Care Service (CUES) - Primary Eyecare Services.

Mental health:

For free urgent mental health support, people can contact the 24/7 helpline on 0800 953 0285 – it is available to anyone of any age. If there’s an immediate risk of danger to life, you should ring 999.