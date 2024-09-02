Kids bring joy to park event in Wigan
Nothing gets in the way of the children of Beech Hill when it comes to play.
A group of resourceful children - Alyce, Alexa, Ava, Damo, Ava, Teddy and Annie experienced the delights of a hired Playbox in Beech Hill Play Park last summer and decided that they wanted a permanent one of their own. Who wouldn’t want a box of treasure to play from and within in their local park?
They worked with Media Cubs to devise the Pound for Playbox Campaign to fundraise, launched a crowdfunder, hosted cake sales and organised fancy dress walks. They raised over £5000 and then put their heads together to think about how they might bring local businesses on board.
They managed to present their idea to the CEO of Greenmount Projects, Michael Sharkey in his boardroom. Michael was so was impressed by the childrens pitch that he said, ‘keep your money for the fun stuff and I’ll get you a Playbox.’
And he did just that, supported by his brilliant team Molly, Becca and Jayne.
Yesterday Alexa opened the Playbox with a rousing speech, thanking everyone for coming along and Alyce sang a song or two, kicking off a whole afternoon of karaoke fun.
It was a great day for the community and a brilliant opportunity for local children to show others, that it is possible for children to make positive changes where they live.
Thanks too to Wigan Council for speeding up the licence process so that this dream could become real before children return to school after the summer break.
The children are members of the Springfield, Beech Hill and Gidlow Community and have been been supported to meet and campaign by members of the Northern Heart and Soul CiC Team - Angela, Lisa, Amanda and Gill.
For more information on the Playbox contact Angela on [email protected]
