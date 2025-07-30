Kids eat free and free sessions up for grabs at Total Ninja Manchester
Over the school break, Ninjas will be rewarded for their dedication to their practice with Total Ninja’s Loyalty Card. Every time a guest books and attends a session, they will receive a stamp on their card. Once they’ve earned 6 stamps, their next session will be free.
Total Ninja tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across giant inflatables – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the wall!
To ensure Ninjas are energised and ready to go, kids eat free all summer long at Total Ninja. To claim their free sustenance, parents need to prebook the Ninjas Eat Free Pass online, which includes two 1-hour sessions and one sharing pizza. What’s more, the two 1-hour sessions included in the Pass both count as stamps on the Loyalty Card.
The Ninjas Eat Free pass costs £28.
For full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to totalninja.co.uk or to keep up with Total Ninja’s day-to-day updates, follow totalninjauk on Instagram or Total Ninja on Facebook.