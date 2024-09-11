Labour Market Information ahead of upcoming events in Wigan this month
Ongoing support for the 50+ group has been unwavering throughout the year with the continued provision of 50+ MOT workshops.
Our work coaches have identified that some customers need additional support in producing CV’s, covering letters and general job search tips and a bespoke training course has been provided to deliver this and support them into employment and financial independence which, in turn, contributes to growing the economy.
We are also working closely with Reed recruitment agency who are providing services to improve the prospects of jobseekers by completing and updating CVs to improve customers job prospects.
Work coaches have also uncovered that additional support is needed with ADHD and social anxiety and specific targeted training has been delivered which has been very well received.
Importantly parents on Universal Credit can receive help with childcare payments. Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘Find a Job’ website, to check out thousands of jobs on offer.
Job Fairs
We are always looking for new employers to support our customers to take up employment, if any employers would like to register their interest please get in touch with their local jobcentre.
Jobs and Skills event at Wigan Life Centre is being held in collaboration with Wigan Council promoting local vacancies and offering employment, skills and training opportunities.
Wigan (Life Centre) Thursday 12th September 1pm to 4pm
Leigh (Jobcentre) Thursday 3rd October 10am - 1pm,
Ashton In Makerfield (Jobcentre) Wednesday16th October 10am - 12:30pm”
Job Creation September 24
Partnership Manager DWP Wigan Elaine Croden said: “There has been a decrease in Wigan’s claimant count to 8300 this month, however, there is still a 9% increase for those aged 18-24, and a 9% increase for those aged 50+, based on this time last year. Jobseekers looking to move forward in their career will find the inspiration and support they need at their local jobcentre.
