'Leap of love for Lincoln' skydiving challenge taken on by staff at Wigan primary school
Ten-year-old Lincoln Melling is battling neuroblastoma, an uncommon and highly aggressive cancer for the second time in his life.
He is now around half way into his latest cycle of treatment. He is due to have an MRI scan shortly which will determine if the tumour has shrunk enough for him to have his major surgery.
His positive attitude to the challenges he has faced has inspired staff at the school he attends - Millbrook Primary in Shevington - to take part in a sponsored skydive to raise funds for Lincoln and his family.
Teaching assistant Andrea Sadler and business manager Jacqui Holborn will join executive headteacher Karen Tomlinson for the "Leap of Love for Lincoln" on June 13.
They will be jumping from 15,000ft, the highest skydive in the UK at nearly three miles up in the air.
A group of children have also walked around the village to hang up posters and chat with local businesses to drum up support.
Costain are paying for the three jumps which means that all money raised will go directly to the family.
Lincoln's mum Amy Fawcett said: "Me and dad are both extremely proud of him and a huge thankyou to the school for their support."
The crowdfunder which was set up is now more than halfway towards its £10,000 target. More information can be found under Leap of Love for Lincoln on JustGiving.
