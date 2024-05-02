Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten-year-old Lincoln Melling is battling neuroblastoma, an uncommon and highly aggressive cancer for the second time in his life.

He is now around half way into his latest cycle of treatment. He is due to have an MRI scan shortly which will determine if the tumour has shrunk enough for him to have his major surgery.

Three members of staff from Millbrook Primary School - from left, teaching assistant Andrea Sadler, executive headteacher Karen Tomlinson and business manager Jacqui Holborn - are preparing for a sponsored skydive to raise funds for 10-year-old Lincoln Melling and his family as he battles cancer

His positive attitude to the challenges he has faced has inspired staff at the school he attends - Millbrook Primary in Shevington - to take part in a sponsored skydive to raise funds for Lincoln and his family.

Teaching assistant Andrea Sadler and business manager Jacqui Holborn will join executive headteacher Karen Tomlinson for the "Leap of Love for Lincoln" on June 13.

They will be jumping from 15,000ft, the highest skydive in the UK at nearly three miles up in the air.

A group of children have also walked around the village to hang up posters and chat with local businesses to drum up support.

Millbrook Primary School pupil Lincoln Melling, aged 10, is the inspiration for charity challenge, Leap of Love for Lincoln

Costain are paying for the three jumps which means that all money raised will go directly to the family.

Lincoln's mum Amy Fawcett said: "Me and dad are both extremely proud of him and a huge thankyou to the school for their support."