Last year the Old Courts was forced to make redundancies and shelve projects after structural damage was caused to its Grand Vault and Theatre by third party contractors trying to remove an old safe, resulting in their temporary closure and a subsequent big loss of revenue.

Despite being fully insured, the venue's insurers have deemed the damage to be the result of negligent practices, rather than accidental, leaving The Old Courts to pursue legal action against the responsible construction company which could take months or even years.

As a result, the Old Courts have incurred significant financial losses as well as large legal and professional costs, with bosses saying this is “jeopardising its ability to continue operating without immediate intervention.”

Rebecca Davenport, sales and marketing director of The Old Courts, said: "We're facing an unprecedented challenge and the situation we are faced with is unsustainable.

“We are trying to raise £100,000 to contribute towards fixing our venues to get the doors back open again, this is the amount we are short by to reopen safely.

"Whilst the claim is progressing, and we’ve been advised on what is likely to happen, nothing is guaranteed.

"We need the venues re-opened by September which means the work needs to be started in the next couple of months.

"We’re doing this on an ‘all or nothing’ basis as this is the final amount we need to contribute towards fixing the venues and getting the doors re-opened.

"Without the venues fixed, we will have no option other than to remain in and try to navigate our way through this unmanageable situation.

"Our venue has been a cornerstone of creativity, entertainment, and community engagement in Wigan for the past decade, and we are determined to get it fixed and reinstated."

“We are a not-for-profit organisation meaning all our profits are put back into arts, culture and community projects. In the last 10 years, we’ve given 7,800 sessions of free space to community groups, 5,220 days of free space to artists, musicians, actors to develop their work and supported 2,542 creatives with free training.

"We also phone isolated residents as well as hosting and supporting weekly sessions such as Wigan Autistic Theatre Company, an alcohol abstinence group and a mens mental health group.

"We want this to continue for generations to come.

“As well as the effect our closure is having on us and creatives who perform here, we recognise the affect it has had on the local night-time economy, therefore, if we were to succeed with the Crowdfunder campaign and get paid out by the contractor's insurance and have surplus funds, we will set up a fund to support local musicians, artists and venues in Wigan.”

Since its inception in 2014 as a not-for-profit organisation, The Old Courts has showcased an impressive array of talent, hosting both local acts and internationally renowned artists.

From music performances featuring The Lathums, Roachford and Wheatus to theatre productions starring Sir Ian McKellen and John Cooper Clarke, the venue has consistently championed culture and creativity in Wigan.

In addition to its entertainment offerings, The Old Courts has served as a vital community hub, providing thousands of free sessions for local groups and organisations as well as making phone calls to isolated residents, supporting thousands of artists with training, and supporting Wigan Autistic Theatre Company.

The venue's commitment to supporting the arts and fostering community spirit has made it a cherished institution in Wigan.

However, the closure of The Grand Vault and Theatre has left The Old Courts facing an uncertain future.

To address the urgent need for repairs, the venue has launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of £100,000. These funds will contribute towards restoring the damaged venues and ensuring their reopening by September 2024.

"We are calling on the people of Wigan and beyond to rally behind us in this time of need," Rebecca added.

"Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference in our efforts to revive The Old Courts and continue serving our community.

"We know times are hard at the moment so even a share on socials will be massively appreciated. We’re not just asking for donations, there's loads of great rewards people can claim in exchange for cash such as gig tickets, T-shirts and tours."

So far, over 35 musicians from Wigan and beyond have come forward, offering their talents in support through three planned fund-raiser gigs.

“Oaces” a popular tribute to Oasis, will perform on Friday October 4. On Saturday October 5, there will be an all-dayer gig with 12 full hours of live music.

Confirmed acts include Dirty Circus, Mark Peters, Dead Shores and Lupine DJs.

On Sunday May 26, there’ is a Bank Holiday Fundraiser Fest in the Bailiff Bar with a line-up packed full of talented musicians including Rik Jones, Andy Stonier, Neighbour Next Door, Josh Robinson, Sarah Hardman, John Anderton, Jan Hough and many more to be confirmed.

Tickets for this are available on the Crowdfunder page as a reward for £15.

For those unable to donate, The Old Courts encourages support through booking events in its unaffected Victorian Courtroom, which continues to host commercial bookings such as parties and conferences.