Learning through a different lens

A care home resident with a history of photography is receiving some one-to-one voluntary tutelage thanks to a local photographer.

Tom McCoy is a resident at Langtree Care Home in Wigan, a recently opened home run by Millennium Care. Millennium Care is a family-run provider with five homes in the North West.

After conversations with the Home’s Activity and Lifestyle Coordinator, Tom was introduced to Wayne Myers, a photographer and the Founder of Myers Creative, who had visited the home on several occasions.

Sharing his old photograph albums, Tom asked if Wayne would help him with his old camera and teach him some new tricks.

Tom takes aim with Wayne’s guidance!

Wayne Myers, Founder at Myers Creative, said: “My wife works at the home and had told me about Tom; he’s got a great collection of photo albums and a camera in his room. But he wanted a bit of a refresher.

“The idea is we’ll get to know each other and our cameras! Take some shots and do some editing. Assuming Tom enjoys that, we’ll progress, and together we’ll do some macro photography and really get into it.

“I’d love to get him involved in one of my residents’ shoots, which is a collection of portrait shots I’d do at the home.”

Tom, said: “It was great, he’s a good photographer, he knows exactly what he’s doing. I used to practice, practice, practice, take photographs everywhere I went; it was great and great therapy. I really enjoyed it, and he took me through it all yesterday, and I really enjoyed that.

Wayne and Tom mid lesson.

“I’m looking forward to Wayne coming back in.”

Asked why Wayne is happy to give his time, he said: “Stuff like this makes my soul tick. I love giving something back. Some years ago, I confided in a neighbour, and they supported me when I needed it most. All she said was pay that kindness forward, and I love to do that with gestures that mean something.”

The recently completed Langtree Care Home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

Langtree Care Home and the Millennium Care Group prioritise non-pharmacological approaches to care, which involve person-centred care, personalised activities, nature and the care of staff in unique roles which promote meaningful engagement that is enjoyable but serves a purpose.