Leigh heritage firm honoured to clean Wigan Cenotaph ahead of 80th VE Day commemorations

Leigh-based Structures Group, a construction company specialising in the restoration and conservation of historic structures and monuments, have expressed immense pride in playing a key role in preparing Wigan’s cherished Cenotaph for the upcoming 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The firm, known for its commitment to conservation and historical integrity, recently completed a meticulous DOFF cleaning of the monument in advance of the commemorative events.

The Wigan Cenotaph, a solemn tribute to the borough’s fallen heroes of both World Wars, stands at the heart of Mesnes Park. Over the years, the monument had gathered layers of atmospheric grime, algae, and natural weathering, masking the beauty of the original stonework.

Using the specialist DOFF cleaning system, a gentle, steam-based technique specifically designed for historic masonry, the team was able to safely remove dirt and biological growth without damaging the Cenotaph’s delicate surfaces.

Wigan Cenotaph prior to the works by Structures Group

“Being entrusted with the care of such an important monument is both a responsibility and an honour,” said Structures Group Director, Wayne Jolley. “We are deeply proud to help preserve the memory of those who sacrificed so much. Cleaning the Cenotaph in time for the 80th VE Day commemorations means a great deal to us as a local team.”

The works ensures the Cenotaph will stand proudly as veterans, families, and members of the community gather this May to mark eight decades since Victory in Europe was declared. The company’s respectful approach to heritage work has been praised by local authorities and veterans’ associations alike.

The VE Day commemoration on May 8 is expected to draw large crowds, with wreath-laying ceremonies, music, and moments of reflection planned throughout the day.