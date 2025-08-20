Leigh Infirmary has been awarded a national gold standard for its endoscopy services.

The endoscopy unit at the hospital, run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL), has been successful in achieving full accreditation by the Joint Advisory Group (JAG) on Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy.

WWL bosses hailed it as a “fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team.”

JAG accreditation is the national "gold standard" for endoscopy services in the UK and follows a rigorous quality assurance program that assesses the service against a comprehensive set of standards, ensuring the trust is delivering the safest, highest-quality care and the best possible experience for its patients.

The Endoscopy Team at Leigh Infirmary

Dr Chun Seng Lee, gastro consultant, said: “This achievement reflects the exceptional teamwork and a culture of excellence within our endoscopy service.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to the entire team at Leigh Infirmary on this well-deserved success, and thank all our endoscopists, endoscopy staff, decontamination team, operational team, and the admin and booking team.

"Their collective effort, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to our patients were instrumental in this success.”

Achieving JAG accreditation provides a clear and independent mark of quality, making it clear to endoscopy patients that they can be confident they are receiving the best care from a service that meets the highest national standards for safety, effectiveness, and patient experience.

Health chiefs say recognition underscores the trust’s commitment to continuous improvement and providing the very best care possible.

The accreditation process involved a thorough review of every aspect of the service, from clinical protocols and staff training to decontamination procedures and patient pathways.

The team had to demonstrate full compliance with a vast range of standards, a task that required meticulous preparation, detailed audits, and a collaborative effort from everyone involved.