Life-changing treatment for people with knee pain

Wigan patients are experiencing life-changing care for the treatment of osteoarthritis and chronic knee-pain.

And it is thanks to the use of something called an Apos device which, combined with a treatment plan, is worn on a patient’s feet for up to one hour a day to help reduce pain and improve daily function.

By considering each patient's unique anatomy, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history, Apos delivers personalised treatment tailored to individual needs, resulting in significant improvements in pain relief, functional ability and quality of life.

A number of users have seen improvement in their movement, as well as overall health and wellbeing, since using the gadget, including Beverley from Atherton and Jeff from Wigan who, following a consultation and a gait analysis session, had fittings for their shoes.

An Apos device being adjusted for a particular patient's needs

Beverley, who suffered a fall while carrying her grandson upstairs, self-referred to physiotherapy and was put in touch with the opportunity for an Apos device consultation through her work at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

She said: “I couldn’t get on with my day-to-day activities. I struggled in work, I was constantly limping from being in pain. Now I just wear the shoes in the morning for half an hour and I have even had a spell for about six weeks where I didn’t need to wear them at all. I had no pain whatsoever.”

Jeff was referred to the Apos device following a consultation with an orthopaedic nurse, having lived with chronic knee pain for years.

Daily life had become difficult, however since wearing the shoes he has been able to walk pain-free and go up and down stairs, which he admitted he wouldn’t have dreamt about at one time.

Patient Jeff who has been receiving treatment of the APOS shoe device

Jeff said: “I couldn’t recommend it highly enough. Since I’ve being using the shoes there has been a gradual easing in pain, especially at the start. It’s been an improvement from day one. I can walk easier, there’s less pain, I’m wearing the things around the house. I’m going downstairs and upstairs with them and all sorts, which I wouldn’t have dreamt about.”

Apos is a NICE-recommended clinical innovation that is supported by the MedTech Funding Mandate 2024/25.

It is recommended as a cost-saving treatment for patients who have met the referral criteria for knee replacement surgery but would like a non-surgical alternative.

The custom-calibrated curved pods on the heel and forefoot of each shoe help the user to retrain leg muscles while redirecting the force away from painful areas of the knee. The calibration and fitting is done by a trained healthcare professional.

Patient Beverley who has been receiving treatment of the APOS shoe device

Emma Lawler, WWL project lead for community specialist services, said: “Apos has been a fantastic addition the range of appliances we use in Wigan, giving our patients another option to choose from when it comes to managing knee osteoarthritis.

"The improvements I have seen have been nothing short of amazing, with patients commenting on what aspects of their life they are now able to return to, such as cycling and playing with the grandkids.

"The process from assessment to provision of footwear is quick and easy, and as we have the full equipment to perform assessments and reviews within any clinic setting, has now become a much-used tool for dealing with knee osteoarthritis patients.”

Adam Ball, clinical special orthotist at TalarMade, said: “Since Apos was NICE-recommended, as an orthotist working with numerous patients with knee osteoarthritis, I felt it was essential to explore and understand its potential benefits and I am so glad I did.

"Since introducing Apos into our orthotics clinic at WWL over 12 months ago, it has added real value to our service and significantly improved the lives of many patients.

“Treating each patient holistically is crucial, which is why we discuss both knee bracing and Apos as potential options.

"By providing patients with a choice, we empower them to take an active role in their treatment decisions.

"Our clinical evidence and outcome measures clearly demonstrate the benefits of Apos, showing improvements in function, quality of life, and pain reduction.

"While Apos may not be suitable for every patient, it has become a valuable addition to my clinical toolkit, allowing me to offer more tailored treatment options for this patient group.”

Cath Barrow, senior programme development lead at Health Innovation Manchester, said: “Understanding the patient perspective is an important part of any innovation journey.

"To give patients an alternative option whilst they’re waiting for surgery or unable to have surgery has massive benefits for them especially on quality of life.

"Having an innovation like Apos may be part of the solution to improve population health outcomes and reduce health-related economic inactivity.”