Life-changing treatment for people with knee pain
And it is thanks to the use of something called an Apos device which, combined with a treatment plan, is worn on a patient’s feet for up to one hour a day to help reduce pain and improve daily function.
By considering each patient's unique anatomy, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history, Apos delivers personalised treatment tailored to individual needs, resulting in significant improvements in pain relief, functional ability and quality of life.
A number of users have seen improvement in their movement, as well as overall health and wellbeing, since using the gadget, including Beverley from Atherton and Jeff from Wigan who, following a consultation and a gait analysis session, had fittings for their shoes.
Beverley, who suffered a fall while carrying her grandson upstairs, self-referred to physiotherapy and was put in touch with the opportunity for an Apos device consultation through her work at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).
She said: “I couldn’t get on with my day-to-day activities. I struggled in work, I was constantly limping from being in pain. Now I just wear the shoes in the morning for half an hour and I have even had a spell for about six weeks where I didn’t need to wear them at all. I had no pain whatsoever.”
Jeff was referred to the Apos device following a consultation with an orthopaedic nurse, having lived with chronic knee pain for years.
Daily life had become difficult, however since wearing the shoes he has been able to walk pain-free and go up and down stairs, which he admitted he wouldn’t have dreamt about at one time.
Jeff said: “I couldn’t recommend it highly enough. Since I’ve being using the shoes there has been a gradual easing in pain, especially at the start. It’s been an improvement from day one. I can walk easier, there’s less pain, I’m wearing the things around the house. I’m going downstairs and upstairs with them and all sorts, which I wouldn’t have dreamt about.”
Apos is a NICE-recommended clinical innovation that is supported by the MedTech Funding Mandate 2024/25.
It is recommended as a cost-saving treatment for patients who have met the referral criteria for knee replacement surgery but would like a non-surgical alternative.
The custom-calibrated curved pods on the heel and forefoot of each shoe help the user to retrain leg muscles while redirecting the force away from painful areas of the knee. The calibration and fitting is done by a trained healthcare professional.
Emma Lawler, WWL project lead for community specialist services, said: “Apos has been a fantastic addition the range of appliances we use in Wigan, giving our patients another option to choose from when it comes to managing knee osteoarthritis.
"The improvements I have seen have been nothing short of amazing, with patients commenting on what aspects of their life they are now able to return to, such as cycling and playing with the grandkids.
"The process from assessment to provision of footwear is quick and easy, and as we have the full equipment to perform assessments and reviews within any clinic setting, has now become a much-used tool for dealing with knee osteoarthritis patients.”