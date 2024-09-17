Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Land of Beds has been named a finalist at a National Business Awards event.

The company is in the running for Online Retailer of the Year at the National Bed Federation (NBF) Awards being held at the International Conference Centre at Telford later this month.

Founded in 1974, Land of Beds, which has a branch in Pemberton, has grown from a small home furniture business into a trusted name in the bedding industry.

Now in its third generation of family ownership, the company has successfully expanded its reach while maintaining its core values of exceptional service, quality products, and free, independent, expert advice.

Today, the firm boasts a strong physical and online presence.

They are headquartered in Frodsham, Cheshire, and employ over 40 members of staff.

CEO Mike Murray said: "We're delighted and proud to have been named a finalist in such a prestigious national award.

"This nomination reflects our team's dedication to helping people sleep better."

Land of Beds' journey to success includes launching their e-commerce platform in 2008, which significantly expanded their customer base and transformed the business into one of the U.K.’s leading online bed retailers. The company prides itself on offering a wide range of top brands and providing free, impartial advice to ensure customers find the perfect bed and mattress for their needs.

The winners will be announced later this month at a gala dinner hosted by Anton Du Beke. To find out more information about Land of Beds, please visit www.landofbeds.co.uk.