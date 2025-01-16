Local business owner completes huge climbing challenge in aid of The Brick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local business owner recently completed an enormous climbing challenge in aid of The Brick.

Jamie Greenall underwent a 29-day challenge in aid of the charity, climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest five times on a stairmaster throughout December at his local gym, Trans4orm in Wigan.

He completed a total of 145,160 feet on the gym equipment, raising close to £1,000 for The Brick.

A gym enthusiast, Jamie was also joined by 20 participants across the huge challenge, including former Wigan Warriors and Swinton Lions forwards Chris Tuson and Ben Austin respectively.

Alongside his partner, Danielle, the pair also opened their doors to business Chicken & Bits, located at 42 Market Street, on Christmas day, feeding 150 people in total, including donations to The Brick.

“People joining made a huge difference,” said Jamie. “There were a couple of days of solo climbing and they were almost soul destroying. People in the gym got to know what I was doing, and offered to join me for the last 30 minutes or so and that helped massively!

“We chose The Brick because it’s a local charity and we hear a lot of good things about them. They give back to the community and it was important to us to keep it local.

“I’d also like to give a shout out to ‘Meat Made Easy’ and ‘MJM Foods’, who donated free food for us to cook and to give out on Christmas day.”

The Brick is an anti-poverty charity offering services to people who are at risk of or transitioning through homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.