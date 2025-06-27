Local charity needs your help!

After more than 14 years supporting the local community with their mental health needs, Empathy North West CIC, are facing an uncertain future and are asking for help in order to keep serving the local community when they need it the most.

Empathy Northwest CIC is a non-profit organisation based in Wigan Town Centre that offers therapeutic intervention to individuals, couples, families, and children, and because they are a non-profit organisation, they rely heavily on the donations provided by the generous members of our community.

From their current base on Library Street in Wigan Town Centre, they have been able to offer support to everyone who requests their help. They currently operate nine therapy rooms, including a purpose-designed playroom for children and creative therapy.

Just recently, they were awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service — the highest accolade a voluntary group can achieve in the UK, but sadly, they are now facing uncertain times and now also need to ask for some support of their own.

Caroline (founder / director) and her son, receiving the Kings Award for Voluntary Service.

As their 5-year lease comes to an end, their landlord has informed them of a 33% rent increase, and this, alongside rising utility costs, means they must find an additional £500 each month just to maintain their current operations, which is a big ask, considering their counselling sessions start at just £10 per hour, so that is affordable for all.

Any support that anyone could offer, be it financial, practical, or simply spreading the word about the cause and their current predicament, would make a huge difference to the lives of the people they serve. More information about the organisation can be found on their website; https://www.empathynorthwestcic.com/